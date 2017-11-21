15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Thursday- Live from McD’s pop up Christmas Store, Liosban Retail Park, Tuam Road, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 12:21 pm

We are out and about at the new McD’s pop up Christmas shop on Thursday – Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon as we head out to Liosban Retails Park just behind the AIB  on the Tuam Road.

McD’s new pop up Christmas shop has opened and is packed full of amazing Christmas displays and incredible value.

There’s handy parking and the store is open 7 days,  9-6 pm Monday to Saturday and 12 to 6pm on Sundays.  McD’s Christmas Pop Up Store is  your one stop shop to bring the festive touch to your home, office or business.

Bargains in store include up to 50% off on all Christmas Lights,  a huge range of  Trees some now at half price,  50% off all Santa Ornaments.  There is also a buy one, get one free on Christmas Baubles and there is 50% off large acrylics decorations.

You can also order on their new website www.McDs.ie or look them up on facebook  HERE

