12 Great Songs...

Thursday – Live from Joyces Hardware Headford

By Sinead Kennedy
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 7:50 pm

Tomorrow Thursday we are live from Joyces Hardware Headford for their Home and Garden Clearance Sale which ends 22nd July. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5 and discover great Home and Garden reductions in store.

At Joyce Hardware they provide a comprehensive range of top quality products at competitive prices. Their committment to providing customers with outstanding service and quality goods is paramount to their success as a company.

Established in 1951, the store holds over 30,000 products and it is their large range of quality products that has helped build their reputation as one of the leading home suppliers in the West. One of the primary aims is to offer products at the best price possible and as a member of the Allied Merchants Buying Association (AMBA).

They are also a member of Euronics, Europe’s largest electrical buying group, which means access to the latest product ranges from top range brands at a competitive price.

For more information on Joyces Hardware Headford click HERE 

