15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Thursday -Live from Irish WholeSale Flags, Tuam 12 to 5pm

By Sinead Kennedy
August 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:51 am

Come on Galway!!!! 

We’d like to see the whole county turned out in the County colours for this weekend and what better place to get your home or business kitted out than at our own home grow Irish Wholesale Flags in Tuam.  Join Jon Richards, Valerie Hughes and Donal Mahon  as we broadcast live  12 to 5pm from the Irish Wholesale Flags Showroom in the N17 Business Park , Galway Road Tuam.

Irish Wholesale Flags has  been in business for the last 10 years supplying custom made flags and flagpole options to a variety of customers.

All of their flags and flagpoles are made to a high standard using only the best materials, giving them a clear advantage over their competitors.

They are more than happy to invite you to their showroom on the N17 Business Park, Galway Road, Tuam, Co Galway to see their flags being printed.

They take great pride in offering quality service at the right price.

They also carry one of the largest range of flags and bunting in Europe!!

Contact one of their Sales Team to get a quote or book an appointment to visit:

 

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 353 (0)93 42024

print
Outside Broadcasts
Three World Titles In A Day For Black Dragon Kickboxing Club
August 15, 2017
Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow – Mountbellew
August 11, 2017
Summer Roadshow 2017

LATEST PODCASTS

August 29, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Conor Cooney
August 28, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday August 29th 2017
August 28, 2017
Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Wins Third All-Ireland In A Row
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?