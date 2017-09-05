Thursday- Live from the Grand Opening of Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore

On Thursday we are live from Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore to celebrate their Grand Opening. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm for an afternoon of great music and giveaways at Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore.

The Healthwise Pharmacies concept was developed by Liam Grimley, James Cassidy and Donal Cassidy in order to bring the benefits of group purchasing to local communities while preserving the integrity and service levels of the locally run community pharmacy.

The business model has evolved to allow shared ownership, where partner pharmacists avail of the product range, prices and support services of the Healthwise model, while ensuring the pharmacy remains under the management of a dedicated local pharmacist.

In this way Healthwise Pharmacies hope to preserve the ethos of the locally run community pharmacy, while offering a wide range of products and services at the keenest prices.

