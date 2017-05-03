Thursday – Live from the Galway Laser Skin Care Clinic Tuam

Tomorrow Thursday the 4th of May we are live from the Galway Laser Skin Care Clinic Tuam Road. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm to celebrate Galway Laser Skin Care Clinics 10th birthday.

To Celebrate 10 years in business the Galway Laser Skin Care Clinic are hosting a party from 5.30pm, don’t miss the beautiful Lorraine Keane who will MC on the night and also give out lots of tips and treats. Tune in from 12pm for a chance to win a €100 voucher for Galway Laser & skincare clinic.

You and your guest will receive special offers on the night. One lucky guest will win €1500 worth of treatments. There will be goodie bags, food and bubbles on the night. You will receive the most professional advice on your skin for the summer months.

The Clinic is based on the Tuam Road just 5 minutes from Galway City. The Clinic was established in 2007, soon to celebrate 10 years in business has earned its place among the top ranking clinics in the region and is among most experienced laser clinics in Ireland, specializing in cosmetic laser and skincare treatments.

The Clinic is Irish owned and all clinic staff are highly experienced and have been specially trained in laser practices and advanced skincare. Their prime objective is to provide professional high standard aesthetic treatments, anti-ageing, using the most up to date safest treatments and lasers at an affordable and competitive price without while maintaining an exceptional level of service.

For more details on the Galway Laser Skin Care Clinic click HERE