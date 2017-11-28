Thursday – Live from The Eyre Square Shopping Centre

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas – and especially so when we visit the Eyre Square Centre on Thursday from 12 to 5pm. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon as we broadcast live from the heart of Christmas Shopping. We find out all about what’s planned at the Eyre Square Shopping Centre this festive season and most important what preparations are being put in place for Santa’s arrival on Saturday

Christmas at Eyre Square Shopping Centre promises to be a truly magical and fun experience for all the family.

On Saturday 2nd December Santa will arrive in Eyre Square Shopping Centre at 1pm. He is bringing the Liam McCarthy Cup and the Galway Hurlers with him. Ollie Turner will MC the event and will set up on Medieval Street and entertain Children and Adults alike from 1.00pm-4.30pm.

Santa Clause will arrive at 2pm with special guests on the Santa Express Train. He will walk through the main entrance and down the white stairs and over to Ollie turner who will introduce him to the children. Children will get a chance to go up an stage with Santa.

Santa will also pop into some of the shops before he heads to his grotto and awaits the children to come visit him.

The following entertainment is lined up:

Kiddies Disco

Interactive Magic Show by Bernardo The Magician

Face painting

The renowned Gavin Dance Academy will perform The All Ireland Match Dance, This is a must see…

Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Giant Snowman

Snowy the 10ft Snow bear

Connacht Rugby Players

The Santa grotto will be open every day from the 2nd of December. The Grotto is located opposite Mothercare on the ground floor. Our 10ft Snow globe is also open since Monday 20th.

The centre will be bursting with free activities to include Face Painters, Balloon Modelling and Kids disco taking place. Santa and his elves will meet and greet with children. Visit Santa at Santa Ville open until December 24th, Have Breakfast with Santa or pop into our 10ft x 10Ft Snow Globe and have your picture taken. Santa Grotto will be open every day from Sunday 3rdDecember

Eyre Square Shopping Centre Galway at the heart of Christmas Shopping. There are 80 Stores to chose from with everything to help you get set up for Christmas, Penney’s, New Look, Dunnes, Burger King, JD Sports, Mothercare, Starbucks, Diesel, Regatta, Specsavers and many more…

The Eyre Square Centre offers a Shop and Drop service to save you carrying your festive purchases around the centre. The Shop & Drop Service is located next to the Customer Service Desk on the first floor. You can now literally shop until you drop – checking in your festive gifts and purchases before starting all over again!

Check out all the details at Eyre Square Shopping Centre