We are out and about on Thursday this week in Loughrea. We are out to visit Lightnet in East Point Business Park, Loughrea. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Marc Roberts between 12 and 5pm.

Lightnet Broadband – High Speeds, Great Service, Fibre Broadband Made Easy! With Lightnet Fibre Broadband, if you refer a friend to their service, they will give you €35 off your next bill!

For more information you can phone Lightnet on 091 395804 or visit www.lightnet.ie .