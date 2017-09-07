15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Three more years allowed to complete Doughiska complex

By GBFM News
September 7, 2017

Time posted: 12:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been granted to complete a 4-storey neighbourhood shopping and residential complex in Doughiska.

Rassons Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission for the complex at Sraith Fhada.

The development will comprise 9 retail units, 28 apartments, the relocation of a creche and a change of apartment types relating to a previously granted development incorporating 124 apartments and townhouses.

The company has been given an extension of planning permission until July 2020.

