Three more years allowed to complete Doughiska complex

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been granted to complete a 4-storey neighbourhood shopping and residential complex in Doughiska.

Rassons Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission for the complex at Sraith Fhada.

The development will comprise 9 retail units, 28 apartments, the relocation of a creche and a change of apartment types relating to a previously granted development incorporating 124 apartments and townhouses.

The company has been given an extension of planning permission until July 2020.