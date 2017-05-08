15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

hazard-1664923_960_720

Three year road safety strategy for city and county

By GBFM News
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new road safety plan has been unveiled for the city and county.

The three year strategy has been presented to members of the County Joint Policing Committee at County Hall this afternoon.

It’s a collaboration between the city and county councils, An Garda Siochana,TII and the Road Safety Authority.

The report outlines a series of actions to be implemented across Galway by 2020 to make our roads safer.

Between 2010 and 2015, 68 people lost their lives on Galway’s roads.

The comprehensive action plan for Galway includes a variety of awareness and educational programmes for children, pedestrians and motorists.

It also features car seat checking events, better enforcement and the provision of road safety measures.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says the strategy is necessary because people are not learning to be safe on the roads.

We’ll look at this in more detail on FYI Galway from 5.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuam Junior Minister to hand over shared ministry next month
sean-canney-400-news
May 8, 2017
Tuam Junior Minister to hand over shared ministry next month
news-inis-oirr-aran-islands
May 8, 2017
Oireachtas committee holds historic meeting on Inis Mor
europe-609118_960_720
May 8, 2017
MEPs visit Galway for Europe Day celebrations

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Print
May 8, 2017
Junior parkrun coming to Galway
CLARA JOYCE
May 8, 2017
Meet UHG’s Special Olympics Swimming Champion
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK