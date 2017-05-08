Three year road safety strategy for city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new road safety plan has been unveiled for the city and county.

The three year strategy has been presented to members of the County Joint Policing Committee at County Hall this afternoon.

It’s a collaboration between the city and county councils, An Garda Siochana,TII and the Road Safety Authority.

The report outlines a series of actions to be implemented across Galway by 2020 to make our roads safer.

Between 2010 and 2015, 68 people lost their lives on Galway’s roads.

The comprehensive action plan for Galway includes a variety of awareness and educational programmes for children, pedestrians and motorists.

It also features car seat checking events, better enforcement and the provision of road safety measures.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says the strategy is necessary because people are not learning to be safe on the roads.

We’ll look at this in more detail on FYI Galway from 5.