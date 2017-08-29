15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Three World Titles In A Day For Black Dragon Kickboxing Club

By Sport GBFM
August 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:34 am

There was great celebration in the Black Dragon Kickboxing Club last night with Three World Titles won at the WKU World Championship in Killarney.

Tom “Stainless Steel” Scarry from Moylough defeated Styop Khachatryan from the USA in the final of the WKU World Kickboxing Championships by unanimous decision to win the -90kg title.
Corey O Malley from Ballybrit defeated Gurrilo Fran Rendon from Mexico in the final of the cadets -55kg WKU World Championships in Killarney.
The win now earns him a shot at the -60kg World K-1 crown next Sunday in Rochester, UK when he takes on Alex Hook from the well known Assassins Gym.
Whitney Huish from Knocknacarra won out the -50kg K-1 final by KNOCKOUT in the very first round with a vicious body kick on Her opponent Annie Zentsch from the World famous Stecko gym in Munich.

Earlier, Faith Foley won silver in the -35kg World Full Contact Rules category.

Tom Scarry (WKU -90kg World Full Contact Rules Champion), Sean Ryan (cornerman), Whitney Sheppard (WKU -50kg K-1 World Champ), Peter Sheppard (photographer/videographer), Pete Foley (Black Dragon chief coach), Faith Foley (WKU -35kg World Full Contact Rules Silver medalist), Corey O’Malley (WKU -55kg K-1 World Champ)

