THREE SILVER FOR IRELAND IN EURO SCHOOLBOY FINALS

Patrick Sweeney and Patrick Donovan, both of Olympic BC, and Eoghan Lavin, who boxes out of the Ballyhaunis BC, had to settle from three silver medals in today’s European Schoolboy finals in Valcea, Romania.

All three Irish boxers lost out to Russian opponents.

Sweeney, who was adjudged to have lost to Russia’s Sergey Koldenikov on a 3-2 split, produced another outstanding performance against talented opposition. The Irish pin-weight rocked his opponent with solid hooks in the first and third rounds and landed the majority of cleaner combinations throughout the fight.

Koldenikov, who worked hard in all three rounds, had a good start to the second, but Sweeney was back on his toes finding the target in the latter part of the frame. Brilliant performance from the top 46kg boxer in Europe.

Donovan troubled Russian flyweight Evegeny Zhorov all the way to the final bell, the Irish teen walking his opponent down at every opportunity. Donovan took a count from a flashing right late in the first and then another bizarre count in the second following an exchange in which both young men were finding the target with equally solid punches. Zhorov earned a 4-1 split on the day. A massive display from Donovan.

Lavin, the last Irish boxer in action in Romanina, picked off some excellent counters throughout an up tempo lightweight final. The Ballyhaunis BC man, who won three bouts en route to the decider, held his composure to take the first round and frames two and three were very close all the way down to the final bell.

Ireland secured three silver and seven bronze medals in Romania. All of Ireland’s boxers will be presented with their medals today.

Team Ireland are due to arrive home at 11.45am via Dublin Airport tomorrow morning.