Three Medals For Galway Athletes At National Indoor Championships

Galway athletes secured three medals at the National Senior Indoor Track and Field Championships, held at the fantastic new National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown last weekend. Alanna Lally, now with UCD AC, and a graduate of GCH’s juvenile programme, took silver in the Ladies 800m in an exciting finish, just being pipped by Fiona Kehoe of Kilmore AC, who took victory in 2.08.17, with Lally clocking 2.08.37.

There was a well-earned bronze for Maeve Curley of Craughwell in the 3k walk, behind winner; former World youth champion Kate Veale of West Waterford AC. Solange Diogo of GCH who is having a great season, leapt 11.24 metres to secure bronze in the Triple Jump.

There were also great performances from Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe, who placed 4th in the walk, and Michael Breathnach of GCH with 4th place in the Shot Putt with a new personal best throw of 14.28 m. Brendan Staunton of GCH was sixth in the Shot despite injury, with 12.41m.

On the track, Aisling Joyce of NUIG ran 10 minutes’ dead in a hugely competitive Ladies 3000m for tenth place, won by Ciara Mageean – one of three Rio Olympians in the field- while Kathryn Casserly of GCH ran 10.16 for 13thspot.

NUIG’s Damien Landers placed a fine 7th in the Men’s 1500m final, while GCH’s Niamh Hennelly made it to the Ladies 1500m final and was 12th overall, in a race won by Olympian Kerry O Flaherty.

Oisin Lyons of Craughwell placed second in his heat in 54.27 but missed out on a final spot which was decided solely on times ran.

Fixtures

Connacht Indoor Championships 25/26 Feb 2017

The Connacht Indoor Track and Field Championships takes place at the Athlone IT Arena next weekend, and will be held over two days. Day, while day two is Sunday 26th and has the U14s through to Seniors on the programme

Events will commence at 10 am on Saturday and 9.45 am on Sunday. At Senior level highlight, will include the Ladies 1500m which will feature Aisling Joyce of NUIG and Claremorris , Eimear O Brien of Sligo and Kathryn Casserly of GCH. The Men’s 3000m will see GCH athlete Brian O Connor looking to add Connacht gold to his Galway Indoor victory, but he will face a stiff challenge from the likes of Stephen Casserly of Castlegar , Adrian Smith of Roscommon Harriers and Ian Egan of Tuam . The Men’s 1500m will see Eamon Hornibrook and Jim Phelan of GCH both compete, but returning Peter O Sullivan of Craughwell AC could be the man to watch over the metric mile.

At Juvenile level, James Frizzell and Eanna Folan will look to secure honours over 1500 and 3000m.

Kilconieron 5 Mile Charity Road Race 2017

The annual Kilconieron 5 mile road race takes place Sunday 26 February 2017 at 12 Noon.

Race HQ is at the Gate Lodge Carrabane.

Entry is – Runners €15/Walkers €10.

All proceeds go direct to Athenry Cancer Care and Carrabane Community Hall.