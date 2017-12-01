15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Three jockeys suspended for testing positive for cocaine at Galway racecourse

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 10:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  Three jockeys have been suspended after testing positive for cocaine at Galway Racecourse.

All three tested positive for the drug at a meeting at Galway in October.

Ger Fox, Roger Quinlan, and Danny Benson were all technically handed two-year bans by a Turf Club Referrals Committee hearing.

According to the Irish Times, Ger Fox has had 18½ months of his two-year ban suspended provided he submits to random testing and continues to have the support of his employer.

Roger Quinlan has had 21 months of his two-year ban suspended and could be back riding on March 1st provided he continues to co-operate with the Turf Club medical team.

Danny Benson’s ban will be reviewed in six months provided he positively engages with a treatment programme.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
