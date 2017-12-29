15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

University Hospital Galway

Three deceased Galway patients donated organs this year

By GBFM News
December 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people who died at UHG this year donated their organs to transplant patients.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has today announced a record number of organ donor and transplantations for 2017.

This is the first year in which the milestone of 300 organ transplants has been reached.

A total of 98 families donated the organs of their deceased loved ones, while there were 51 living kidney donors.

190 kidney transplants took place during 2017 at Beaumont Hospital, 61 liver transplants and 5 pancreas transplants were carried out at St Vincent’s Hospital and 36 lung transplants & 16 heart transplants were done at the Mater Hospital.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
December 29, 2017
