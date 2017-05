Galway Bay fm newsroom – The fire service is dealing with a gorse fire in Ard West, Carna which has threatened a number of dwellings including a mobile home and a house

The danger to property has now been averted but the fire brigade remains at the scene as the fire continues to burn, but is under control.

Units from Clifden and Carraroe have been tackling the blaze near Ard Bay, which is the latest in a series of fires in recent weeks.