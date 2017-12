Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected to gather in Esker from tomorrow for the annual healing mission.

The mission – organised by the Remdemptorist Order – opens at Esker monastery tomorrow morning and runs until Friday.

Daily masses will be held at 10am, 5pm, 7pm, and 9pm.

Organiser of the mission Fr. Brendan O’Rourke says people enjoy the feeling of community at the mission.