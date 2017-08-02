Thousands to gather at Ballybrit for 148th Galway Plate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people will begin to gather at Ballybrit shortly for the 148th Galway Plate day with the gates due to open at 12.30pm.

17 and a half thousand people flocked to the second day of the Galway Racing festival yesterday, with crowds well up on last year.

Tote turnover on Day Two finished at 932 thousand euro, up 80 thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was well over 1.08 million euro, up 134 thousand on the Tuesday last year.

Today is an afternoon meet with the first race going to post in Ballybrit at 3.15.

The Tote.com Galway Plate, valued at a quarter of a million euro, will take place at 5.35.

And a reminder that there’s live coverage of all races here on Galway Bay fm.