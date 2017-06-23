Thousands expected to view relic of Mother Teresa in three Galway centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected to view a relic of Mother Teresa, now known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, in three Galway centres over the next few days.

The visit is part of a national tour of the cathedrals of Ireland which will also include Knock Shrine and Lough Derg.

The schedule will see the relic visit Tuam Cathedral from tomorrow at 7.30p.m until Monday at 4p.m.

The relic will be in Galway Cathedral from next Wednesday at 7.30p.m until next Friday at 4p.m.

Loughrea Cathedral will host the relic on from 7.30pm on Sunday July 2nd until 4p.m on Monday July 3rd.

Following the tour, the first-class relic will be given a permanent home in St. Patrick and Colman’s Cathedral in Newry.

Born in 1910 in Macedonia, to Albanian parents, Mother Teresa joined the Loreto Order and lived in Ireland until she was sent to India in 1929.

There, she worked with the poorest of the poor, a vocation that led her to found her own order, the Missionaries of Charity, in 1950, in Calcutta.