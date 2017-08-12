Thousands expected in Oranmore for reposal of Tony Keady

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected in Oranmore this afternoon for the reposal of Galway hurling legend Tony Keady.

The Killimordaly native passed away at UHG on Wednesday night following a sudden illness.

53 year old Tony Keady, who was living in Frenchfort Oranmore and working as a caretaker at Calasanctius College, is survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

The double All-Ireland winner and All Star played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

He has been remembered in recent days as a true legend of Galway hurling for his dominance of the half-back line and for his larger than life personality

His reposal will take place at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this afternoon from 2 until 5 with removal to the church for a vigil mass at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Renville Cemetery.

The Keady family has requested that instead of flowers, donations can be made to Oranmore-Maree GAA Grounds Development Fund.