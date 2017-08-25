Thousands expected to attend Loughrea Medieval Festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom: More than 15,000 people are expected to attend Loughrea’s annual Medieval Festival which gets underway this evening.

The event features an action-packed programme of medieval combat and weapon displays, family fun activities, concerts, heritage trails and workshops.

The award winning festival will also feature a Loughrea vs Athenry hurling match and a Grand Clan parade.

Full details are available at loughreamedievalfestival.com.

On Sunday from 6am to 7pm, the Courthouse Road in the town will be closed between the Gort Road and Barrack Street to facilitate festival activities at the Fairgreen.

One of the festival organisers, local councillor Michael Moegie Maher, says the festival gives a huge economic boost to Loughrea’s business community.