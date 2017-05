Galway Bay fm newsroom – Yeats’ Tower, Thoor Ballylee near Gort, has re-opened for the summer season

The tower, a popular tourist attraction once home to poet WB Yeats has been cleaned up and refitted in recent months.

The tower is open to visitors from 10am to 2pm on weekdays and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sundays until the end of August.