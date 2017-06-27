Thieves gain entry through roof in two county commercial break-ins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in at Mace in Carnmore in the early hours.

The incident took place between 3.20 and 3.50am.

Intruders entered through the roof and fled with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

CCTV from the local area is now being examined by Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oranmore Gardai on 091 – 388038.

Gardai are also investigating a break in at Keanes Service Station in Caherlistrane in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In this incident involving one man, entry was also gained through the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Headford Gardai on 091 – 35412.