Theft and vandalism at hospitals in city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating theft and damage at two hospitals in the city and county over the past week.

The first incident happened between last Thursday night in Ballinasloe while the second incident happened at Merlin Park last weekend.

The first incident took place between 9 last Thursday night (19/1) and 8 last Friday morning at St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe.

A tractor shed on the grounds of the hospital was broken into and a silver Airlight 8X4 double-axle trailer was stolen.

Meanwhile last Saturday night (21/1) between 7 and 9 o’ clock, 7 windows at an unused building at Merlin Park Hospital were smashed.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe or Mill Street garda stations.