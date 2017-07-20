Terryland to host traditional meadow mowing event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A traditional meadow mowing event will take place in the city this weekend. (22/7)

The cultural event will see the return of the scythe and aims to celebrate the communal hay cutting that was commonplace in Ireland until the 1970s.

People experienced with cutting long grass using hand held scythes are asked to come along and take part in the event.

The mowing will take place on a wildflower meadow near the Quincentenary Bridge entrance of the Terryland Forest park on Saturday at 10.30.

Michael Tiernan of Cumann na bhFear says the event will be a great chance for people to test their mowing skills.