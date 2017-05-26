15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tenders sought for design of new facilities at Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 11:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenders are being sought for the design of a preschool and after school facility at the Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh campus in Knocknacarra.

The school is seeking design team services for the design, contractor procurement, construction supervision, management and certification of the development.

The planned preschool and after-school facility come just weeks after the first sod was turned on a new school building for Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh.

The closing date for expressions of interest is Tuesday the 20th of June.

