FYI Galway

Tenders sought for design of new emergency department at UHG

By GBFM News
May 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenders are being sought for the design of a new emergency department, and women’s and children’s block at University Hospital Galway.

The tender would allow the appointment of a full design service to complete the design and delivery of a new seven-storey building with rooftop plantroom.

The project would accommodate the long sought after new emergency department for the hospital over two floors, while women’s and children’s services would be located across five floors.

It’s envisaged the project would be carried out in phases.

The first phase would include the entire building main structure, and the full completion of the emergency department.

The building would be linked to the existing hospital on all floors with interconnection and alteration works required in the existing ED.

The HSE has set a deadline of June 7th for all interested bids.

The publication of the design tender marks another milestone in the campaign for a new emergency department.

To date, funding has only been confirmed for the design phase.

In March, it was confirmed that funding for the ED project is to be included in the HSE mid term review due to be published in June or July this year.

