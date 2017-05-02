Tenders sought for construction of new fire station in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tenders are being sought for the construction of a new fire station in Tuam.

Last year, funding was confirmed to build a new station at Milltown Road in Tuam and at a site close to the mart in Loughrea.

It was part of a 40 million euro Government programme of construction and refurbishment for 26 fire stations across the country.

The cost to build the two stations in Tuam and Loughrea was estimated at around 1.5 million euro.

Galway County Council has set a deadline for tenders for Tuam fire station of May 15th.