Galway Bay fm: Plans are moving forward for the redevelopment of Ballinasloe garda station.

The Office of Public Works is in the process of tendering for a contractor to deliver the proposed extension and refurbishment of the building in the town.

The tender process is expected to be complete by the end of next month.

The OPW says once a contract is agreed for the upgrade, the construction work will take about 9 months.