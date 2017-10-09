Tender advertised for work on flood relief scheme near Kiltiernan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is seeking a contractor to progress the Kiltiernan to Ballinderreen Flood Relief Scheme.

It has advertised the tender for the drainage works between Kiltiernan and the sea at Brandy Harbour.

The work will involve the installation of reinforced concrete box culverts, 800 metres of surface water drainage pipes, the reinstatement of road and land as well as excavation works for cleaning and regrading existing channels.

Councillor Joe Byrne says expressions of interest must be made to the council before the deadline of October 18th at noon.

The project is being funded by the Office of Public Works and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.