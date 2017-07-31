Ten Clubs Help Secure Their Futures Through Club2Gether Programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association recognise the important role our clubs play in the future of our sport; hence, the introduction of the new and exciting Club2Gether pilot Programme last September. The Club2Gether Programme focused on assisting clubs to put together the necessary structures to secure their future such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance & officer training, sponsorship and fundraising, games development as well as club planning.

The programme got underway in November and was completed on Saturday in Marino Institute, Dublin. In total, ten clubs were part of the process and the successful clubs received their certificates of participation.

The 10 clubs that were involved in the programme were; Butlersbridge (Cavan), Craobh Chiarain (Dublin), Kerins O’Rahilly’s (Kerry), St. Kevin’s (Kildare), Granagh Ballingarry (Limerick), Miltown (Galway), Navan O’Mahony’s (Meath), Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), An Charraig Naomh Padraig (Tyrone) and St. Colman’s (Cork).

Speaking at the final day LGFA National Development Manager, Paula Prunty said ‘The Club2Gether Programme was an exciting opportunity for clubs to develop their structures both on the field and off it. It was designed to assist clubs to build solid foundations for the future. We are very excited about where this programme will progress to and we believe that many more clubs in the coming years will benefit hugely from being part of this initiative.’

Aoife Bowens from Milltown in Galway also praised the new Club2Gether Programme and highlighted the benefits for other clubs to get involved ‘The future of our club is brighter thanks to the Club2Gether Programme.’

Further details on the LGFA Club2Gether Programme will be available on www.ladiesgaelic.ie or clubs can contact [email protected]