Temporary solution to Carna Post Office closure fails

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An effort to find a temporary resolution to the closure of the post office in Carna has failed.

It had been suggested at a meeting in Carna last week that substitute staffing could be arranged while efforts to resolve other issues continued.

However, it’s understood this proposal has not worked.

Last week’s meeting of An Post officials, a community deputation and public representatives opened up the possibility of post offices services being resumed in Carna village.

An Post officials stated that they would try and find agreement from the Post Mistress and the owners of the Post Office building in Carna in regard to putting in temporary staff.

However, it has emerged that this resolution has not been achieved and the Post Office in Carna has now gone into its third month closed.

Meanwhile, contacts between An Post and the Postmistress in Carna in regard to certain issues are ongoing. An Post stated this morning that it is not known when a conclusion will be reached.

An Post announced in early May that their office in Carna was closed temporarily because of a situation outside of their control. An audit had taken place in the post office.