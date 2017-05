Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temporary road closures are being implemented in Gort and Craughwell this week to facilitate work on the Gort to Tuam motorway network.

Overlay works will be carried out from tomorrow (Wednesday) at Newtown, Gort and Manninard, Craughwell.

As a result, sections of the roads will be closed between 7.30am and 7pm.

The closures at Newtown, Gort will end on Thursday, while the Craughwell closures will continue until Friday.