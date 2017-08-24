The Office of Public Works will be implementing a temporary road closure on the R446 Craughwell to Loughrea Road for One day on Tuesday 29th August, to facilitate lifting operations while placing road culverts. The Crinnage Road will also be blocked during these works. The roads will be closed from 9am until 6pm and will re-open that evening with a single lane traffic management system currently in operation using vehicle actuated traffic controlled lighting.

A diversion route will be in place during the works. Traffic coming from Oranmore heading towards Loughrea, will divert onto the R347 at Parkroe, Craughwell and onto the Athenry Road. Traffic coming from Loughrea will divert onto the R349 at the N66 Caherlavine Roundabout.