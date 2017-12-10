Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Temperatures could plummet to as low as minus eight degrees across the west overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh weather warnings for the country.

Gardai are warning motorists not to travel today unless strictly necessary as road conditions remain poor across Galway.

Further snow and ice expected overnight – and Met Eireann is warning paths and roads will again be treacherous overnight and tomorrow.

Met Eireann has now issued a fresh low temperature warning for the entire country – with temperatures across Galway set to drop as low as minus eight degrees.

The forecaster is warning that severe frost, ice and snow will accompany the low temperatures – and roads will be treacherous into tomorrow as a result.

The significant snowfall experienced across Galway overnight is expected to continue into this evening – with accumulations of up to 8 cm possible in some areas.

Particularly heavy snow was reported in Ballinasloe – and snow ploughs have been deployed to clear sections of the motorway affected by heavy falls.

However, conditions on the motorway remain poor, with many areas reduced to a single lane of traffic – and Gardai say significant delays are to be expected.

Council crews were also deployed around Ballinasloe to clear considerable numbers of fallen trees on minor roads – with partial blockages reported at Derrymullen, Killure, Fohenagh and Castlefrench.

Many locals roads are proving extremely challenging for motorists today due to the snow and ice accumulations.

The R446 Loughrea/Ballinasloe Road is impassable in sections – and Gardai say significant numbers of motorists are being forced to turn back at Cappataggle.

The Hill at Cappataggle is proving a particularly difficult obstacle – with a number of cars unable to pass the uphill section of the road.

Gardai in Gort and Tuam are advising motorists to exercise caution when traveling today – but say both areas are relatively clear.

Further west, conditions are much better – Clifden Gardai say from Maam Cross, the roads remain clear following persistent rain.

With two orange weather alerts now in force, Met Eireann is warning that slippery paths and treacherous roads will continue to be an issue overnight and tomorrow.