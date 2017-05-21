15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Tech firm OpenJaw to announce up to 50 Galway jobs

By GBFM News
May 21, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish technology firm OpenJaw is set to create up to 50 new jobs in Galway with the expansion of it’s city-based office.

The positions offered will be technical engineering positions as part of a wider expansion of the firms Irish operations in Galway and Dublin.

OpenJaw develops software to allow airlines to process payments on board aircraft and currently works with four Chinese airlines.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the firm plans to double it’s global workforce to 450 and achieve annual revenue of €40 million over the next three years.

As part of the expansion, OpenJaw is set to announce the creation of up to 50 new jobs at its Galway office located at Galway Technology Park.

A full jobs announcement will be made this week at the Travel Tech Summit, taking place at Mansion House in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Apple Athenry data centre probed by EU competition watchdog
May 21, 2017
Apple Athenry data centre probed by EU competition watchdog
May 21, 2017
Plans lodged for housing development at former Glynn’s of Milltown
May 20, 2017
Funding allocation first step in restoration of Ballyglunin train station

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 19, 2017
AN POST RÁS STARTS ON SUNDAY WITH BIGGEST FIELD IN TWELVE YEARS
May 19, 2017
Connacht Name Team To Face Northampton
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK