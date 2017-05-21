Tech firm OpenJaw to announce up to 50 Galway jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish technology firm OpenJaw is set to create up to 50 new jobs in Galway with the expansion of it’s city-based office.

The positions offered will be technical engineering positions as part of a wider expansion of the firms Irish operations in Galway and Dublin.

OpenJaw develops software to allow airlines to process payments on board aircraft and currently works with four Chinese airlines.

According to the Sunday Business Post, the firm plans to double it’s global workforce to 450 and achieve annual revenue of €40 million over the next three years.

As part of the expansion, OpenJaw is set to announce the creation of up to 50 new jobs at its Galway office located at Galway Technology Park.

A full jobs announcement will be made this week at the Travel Tech Summit, taking place at Mansion House in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday.