Teams of 87 and 88 Throw Down Gauntlet to All-Ireland Champions for Keady Challenge

The All-Ireland winning Galway Senior and Minor Hurling teams will be in action tomorrow evening in Kenny Park when they take part in a charity fun game with all proceeds going to the Tony Keady Family Fund. The Game will throw in at 6.30 with possibly a few of the legendary 87 and 88 teams togging too! Admission at the gate is €10 with under 16’s free.

Conor Hayes was speaking to John earlier and he gave me a rundown of who will be playing tomorrow night.

The game starts at 6:30 and Galway GAA Sponsors Supermacs have organised a meet the players’ event after the game so there will be a chance to get autographs and have a few selfies taken with the players afterwards.