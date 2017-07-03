Team USA Swimming CEO to cross the bay

The 12th annual Frances Thornton Memorial Galway Bay Swim in aid of Cancer Care West happening on Saturday 22nd July is this year attracting some international attention!

This year the swim has attracted local, national and international swimmers and attention with the newly appointed USA Swimming CEO and President Tim Hinchey coming to take on the challenge. Hinchey was a college swimmer at UC – Irvine and most recently worked as the president of the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, he will take on the bay as part of a relay team with 3 of his friends.

Officially one of Ireland’s biggest and longest one day swims, this year over 100 swimmers will swim 13km across the bay to raise funds for Cancer Care West. Starting from Auginish in Co. Clare and finishing at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, the swim is a distance of roughly 13 kilometres. The swim relies on massive support from support boats as each swimmer requires a boat to go alongside with their swim. Without the boats, this event could not go ahead. If you are interested in being a boat support get in contact with Cancer Care West.

“The swim is one of our biggest fundraisers each year and every year it keeps getting better. Each swimmer, all the boat crew and just everyone who supports the swim has helped to fund our services and to help those affected by cancer. This year we have alot of new faces taking on the relays and more so than ever swimmers from around Ireland are taking part. The news that team USA swim CEO will also be taking it on- is really just another boost to the event” said David O’Donnell Cancer Care West.

For all information or to make a donation log onto www.galwaybayswim.com. or connect on all social media platforms.