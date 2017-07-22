15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

TDs urged to address Connemara SICAP concerns

July 22, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s TDs and senators are being urged to ensure that Connemara is viewed as a unique region under the new Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

The SICAP programme aims to tackle poverty, social exclusion and long-term unemployment.

Letterfrack based organisation FORUM Connemara says the tender process for SICAP is due to begin shortly.

The group is calling on Galway’s public representatives to immediately express their support for the public’s demand for a seperate SICAP ‘Lot’ for Connemara.

FORUM has raised concerns for the future communities in Connemara following a decision to proceed with one SICAP ‘Lot’ for the entire county, as was the case in 2014.

Terry Keenan, chairperson of FORUM, says that ‘Lots’ should be decided based on population as they are in other counties.

