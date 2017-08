Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Mitigation Plan will push Galway’s rural populations into towns and cities.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv.

The plan claims that limiting transport emissions is only feasible if development focuses on the growth of population near centres of employment and retail, leisure, and education services.

However, Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Rural Affairs Eamon O’Cuiv claims the plan aims to develop urban areas at the expense of the countyside.