TD says Galway farmers losing out due to rural development underspend

By GBFM News
October 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:38 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister is being urged to take action to curb underspends which are impacting on Galway farming communities.

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv says schemes including GLAS, TAMS and the Beef Genomics Programme are all running large underspends.

He says that’s despite the fact that we are now half way through the term of the Rural Development Plan.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the loss of funding for farmers as a result of the Government mismanagement of these schemes is hurting the economy.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
