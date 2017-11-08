TD to meet city chief over development of former Salthill orphanage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is to meet with the city chief this week over the proposed development of a former orphanage at Taylor’s Hill.

In September, it was revealed that the Sisters of Mercy are to donate the property in Salthill to the city council for use as a creative hub for children.

Lenaboy Castle which was a former orphanage is to be transferred to the ownership of the council along with a 750 thousand euro cash payment.

The building, on lands between Taylor’s Hill and Rosary Lane, had been used as an orphanage, a children’s home and a social care centre for children and adolescents under the name, ‘St. Anne’s’.

The cash payment of 750 thousand euro from the Sisters will be used to renovate and develop the property as a Children’s Creative Hub.

The city council says it wants the create the hub to support, nurture and encourage the creation of cultural and artistic work with, and for, children and young people.

However, there are calls for survivors and their families to be placed at the heart of any consultation on the future use of the building.

The West of Ireland Centre for Survivors has requested that the former orphanage be converted to a centre for healing, arts, education and archives.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is to meet with City CEO Brendan McGrath on Friday to discuss the matter.