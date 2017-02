Taylors Hill is through to the FAI Schools Under 17 Girls National Cup Final after hammering Glenties in the Semi-Final at McSharry Park. Goals from Lucia Lobato with two, Lily Hengerer with two and Amelia Koziel giving them a 5-0 win.

After The Game, Manager Geoff Drea Spoke to John Mulligan

The final is fixed for Tuesday the 28th of February.