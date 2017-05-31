Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair gets underway in Co Meath

Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair returns to Ratoath in Co. Meath, beginning today (Wednesday May 31st) and running until Sunday June 4th. Tattersalls combines the highest standard of equestrianism with good food, shopping, entertainment and family fun.

A host of the world’s top Eventing horses and riders are set to line-out at Tattersalls, as they compete in the equestrian triathlon of Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping. The event also hosts the Irish leg of the FEI Nations Cup series, which takes place at 10 venues around the globe. This will be the first time that the FEI Nations Cup series will be held at this event.

Equestrian activity begins on Wednesday with the dressage phase of the CCI1* & CCIYH1* (6/7 YO) competitions and runs right through to Sunday evening with the CCI3* Show Jumping. A record 340 horse and rider combinations will compete over five days, representing a total of 10 nations.

Irish-bred horses make up 60% of all horses entered across the range of classes and represent 8 of the 10 nations competing.

The Country Fair runs from Friday to Sunday. The shopping village hosts over 100 diverse stands exhibiting a range of products from clothing to crafts to food, ensuring that there is something for everyone. There are also a number of hospitality areas and bars open to everyone.

For further details and to pre-purchase tickets, visit the Tattersalls website. Live streaming during the event will also be available HERE, sponsored by the Irish Horse Gateway.

The Irish Horse Gateway team will be in attendance with the exhibition trailer, providing information on buying and selling Irish horses and ponies as well as promoting Irish equestrian tourism destinations.

Live results will be available on the Eventing Ireland website: http://www.eventingireland.com/