Taoiseach tells Dáil delays over Apple data centre could affect future investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that while Apple remains committed to its Data Centre in Athenry, the lengthy delays will likely affect future investment.

The issue was raised this afternoon by Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish as the Dáil sat for the first time since the summer recess.

He asked Leo Varadkar to outline what steps the Governemnt was taking to ensure the Athenry situation would never be repeated elsewhere.

The 850 million euro investment was first announced in February 2015 alongside a similar project in Denmark.

However, over two years later the Danish centre is completed with a second project now planned in that country – while the Athenry project lingers at planning stage.

Last week, the Taoiseach revealed that he had spoken with senior executives at Apple, who gave assurances that they were not pulling the plug on the project.

But speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Leo Varadkar admitted it will likely affect future projects:

The Taoiseach reassured Deputy Grealish that the Government is taking the situation very seriously – and changes will be introduced to the planning system.

In response, Independent Deputy Grealish argued a strong message must be sent to potential investors around the world that the Athenry delay will never be repeated.