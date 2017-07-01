15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach says Galway Seafest highlights importance of Ireland’s ‘blue economy’

By GBFM News
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 5:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says Galway’s Seafest, which is taking place in the city this weekend, highlights the importance of Ireland’s ‘blue economy.’

Leo Varadkar is visiting Seafest at Galway docks this afternoon.

His visit follows the publication of an NUI Galway report this week, which revealed that the ocean economy had a turnover of €5.7 billion in 2016.

It also had an indirect economic value of a further €1.5 billion.

The Taoiseach this afternoon met with members of the public as he explored the vessels which are on display this weekend as part of the festival.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Leo Varadkar said the oceans hold huge importance in terms of the economy.

Seafest got underway yesterday, and up to 100,000 people are expected to descend on the docks over the weekend.

Thousands of people are this afternoon exploring the various exhibits and vessels at the docks as part of the festival.

The Celtic Explorer and Irish Lights vessel the Granuaile are among the ships which are open to the public until 6 this evening, and again from 10am to 6pm tomorrow.

