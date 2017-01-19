15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach pledges to examine possibility of park and ride at Galway Airport

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has pledged to examine the possibility of creating a park and ride service at Galway airport to alleviate traffic congestion at Parkmore.

The proposal was raised in the Dáil by Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish, who told the chamber that Galway is becoming increasingly well known for its appalling traffic.

He said the fact that an outer bypass has been in the pipeline for over two decades does not inspire confidence that the current N6 project will be delivered by 2026.

The independent deputy asked Enda Kenny if the city is expected to come to a stand still over the next 10 years as it slowly transforms into a giant car park.

Deputy Grealish asked if extra funding could be made available to create a park and ride facility at Galway Airport.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was taken with the idea and said he would have it examined further.

