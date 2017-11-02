Taoiseach to meet Apple boss in California about Athenry project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to meet the chief executive of Apple today in California following a decision by the High Court yesterday paving the way forward for the planned Apple data centre in Athenry.

Leo Varadkar will discuss with Tim Cook, the planned data centre in Athenry and the company’s commitment to the project.

Yesterday the High Court refused to allow an appeal by two local residents against Apple’s plans to build the 850 million euro data centre in Athenry.

The project has seen a significant delay due to legal challenges and supporters of the data centre project hope that no further delay will occur.

Apple has declined to comment on the project or the delays since it was first mooted.

According to today’s Irish Times, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with Apple chief, Tim Cook during a trip to Silicon Valley in California and San Francisco today.

It’s understood he will discuss Apple’s commitment to the Athenry data centre.