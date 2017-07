Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach will visit the city this afternoon.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be at the Docks, where he’ll attend Galway’s annual maritime festival, Seafest.

The festival got underway yesterday, and up to 100,000 people are expected to descend on the docks over the weekend.

An Taoiseach is due to arrive at the Seafest village at Galway Harbour at 2 this afternoon.