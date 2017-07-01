15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to arrive at Galway docks shortly

By GBFM News
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is due to arrive at Galway docks shortly.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is on his way to the city to attend Galway’s annual maritime festival, Seafest.

The festival got underway yesterday, and up to 100,000 people are expected to descend on the docks over the weekend.

An Taoiseach is due to arrive at the Seafest village at Galway Harbour at 2 this afternoon.

Thousands of people are this afternoon exploring the various exhibits and vessels at the docks as part of the festival.

The Celtic Explorer and Irish Lights vessel the Granuaile are among the ships which are open to the public until 6 this evening, and again from 10am to 6pm tomorrow.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
