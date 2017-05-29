15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach launches new Culture Plan for Galway

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny and Arts Minister, Healther Humphreys have launched a Culture and Creativity Plan for Galway.

It’s part of the Creative Ireland Programme which has resulted in every local authority establishing a Culture Team.

The team in Galway put together a plan for the county to encourage communities and citizens to engage and enable creative potential.

Galway’s Culture Plan includes culture and educational portals in schools covering projects such as the junior warden scheme, green flag programme and flying film squads.

It also includes Galway Gastronomical Heritage – a new programme designed for 2018 and Architecture on the Edge – a festival inviting everyone to explore the city and county.

The plan was unveiled by the Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Arts Minister Heather Humphreys and members of Galway County Council at Dublin Castle.

